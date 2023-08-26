Time Lord: A Doctor Who RPG From the Heart of the Wilderness

Sharing a common language means that the UK RPG scene is very strongly influenced by the US RPG scene. Whereas the language barrier means that, for instance, The Dark Eye has ended up being the big beast of German-language RPGs, the Japanese translation of Call of Cthulhu is the Great Old One of that RPG industry, and Drakar & Demoner is the wellspring of the Swedish-language field, in general what happens in the US scene will make waves over here, and UK-based publishers will at least somewhat look to the US market for a ready supply of customers who can be accessed with, admittedly, some export or distribution hurdles to clear (though less in these days of PDFs and print-on-demand products) but no need to produce translated materials.

This has particularly been the case since Games Workshop stopped writing and stocking RPGs; with the loss of our largest and most home-grown producer and distributor, the hobby became dependent on distributors who were largely extensions of the US distribution chain; the rise of the Internet and social media likely accelerated this, because it means that UK gamers are likely reading about and discussing RPGs, watching Actual Plays, and otherwise interacting with the rest of the hobby community in circles in which US gamers are the most visible and prolific presences, outside of UK-specific forums and the like.

Nonetheless, there are differences, some of them stemming from our history, and to my mind the earliest foundations of that history come down to three groups of games – you can think of these as three interconnected rings, because the groups overlap a little. They don’t tell the whole story of the UK RPG scene by any means – but they do represent the major movements of its first decade or so, the era that began when Games Workshop first started importing RPGs from the US and ended when Games Workshop walked away from RPGs altogether.

First, there are the American RPGs which were imported and republished by Games Workshop. Dungeons & Dragons was famously the first one, but relations between Games Workshop and TSR got less collaborative and more competitive once TSR gave up on their plan to acquire Games Workshop and set up TSR UK and that prompted the republishing of a wider range of games under in Games Workshop editions. Traveller was along the first, Paranoia was a notable one, but perhaps their closest relationship was with Chaosium, with Games Workshop putting out their own printings of RuneQuest (2nd and 3rd Edition), Call of Cthulhu (2nd and 3rd Edition), and Stormbringer.

The next interconnected ring here are the RPGs which Games Workshop developed in-house – the most famous is WFRP, which drew heavily on all three of their Chaosium imports, but there was also Judge Dredd and Golden Heroes (the latter strictly speaking being an update of a small self-published British RPG, but it was the Games Workshop edition which most people encoutnered first). Arguably in this category is Fighting Fantasy – sure, it didn’t come out through Games Workshop, but the original gamebooks were cooked up by Workshop co-founders Steve Jackson and Ian Livingstone as a gateway drug to RPGs (and, therefore, a sneaky means of boosting Games Workshop sales) and the standalone introductory RPG was likewise devised by Steve Jackson with that end in mind.

And that leads us into the third ring: the weird little subset of tabletop RPGs which were put out by mainstream UK publishers, not by games companies, in the form of standard-sized trade paperbacks. This was a phenomenon fostered and kicked off by Fighting Fantasy, and of course there were a great many attempts to hop on the gamebook bandwagon, but some of those extended to being fully-fledged RPG systems. The original version of Dragon Warriors was one of these, Corgi put out a version of Tunnels & Trolls with the art replaced with redrawn versions by Josh Kirby, and there was Maelstrom too. Many of those games don’t seem to have that much traction in the UK scene any more, and perhaps never did – but simply by virtue of being put out by major publishers and put on shelves next to regular books, they perhaps did a lot to get the word out about RPGs and put the concept before a wider range of people than the specialist game publishers may have been able to reach.

And then… there was Time Lord.

Time Lord, from a distance, looks like it should slot neatly into that third category. It’s a Doctor Who RPG which was published by Virgin Books (who had the licence for tie-in novels at the time) in a trade paperback format, after all. However, that third of the three interlocking rings was essentially a phenomenon of the mid-1980s, spurred on by the white heat of the peak of Fighting Fantasy‘s popularity. This came out in 1991, well after that particular publishing bandwagon had calmed down.

That said, I do wonder if there was a plan here. I remember in the early 1990s that some of the larger Virgin Megastores – the shops where you could get music, videos, videogames, books, and so on – included an RPG section, and a reasonably well-stocked one at that. It’s not impossible that some involved in the pecking order there was open to the idea of Virgin moving into the space which Games Workshop had left behind when they abandoned the RPG industry. It was short-lived – inevitably, the shelf space could be used for more profitable varieties of product – but 1991 would have been well before that little experiment was shitcanned.

Still, in other respects the timing feels odd. Virgin had only very recently started publishing Doctor Who material under their own name; they’d acquired Target Books, the former home of Doctor Who novelisations; they had kept the Target Books brand running for a while, until the imprint more or less ran out of material to novelise. The show had been off the air since 1989 and more or less all the stories which could be novelised had been – the major exceptions being those where the original writers hadn’t been willing to either do the novelisation themselves or sign off on someone else doing it.

(The stories written by Douglas Adams being the most notable ones here – Adams didn’t want other people doing them, but thanks to The Hitchhiker’s Guide To the Galaxy he was well aware of what proper publishers paid to proper authors, and not unreasonably insisted on the same terms from Target. Target, whose business model relied on lowballing authors, declined to pay up.)

Target had produced some books based on unproduced stories, but it was pretty evident that the cupboard was looking bare. As such, a brand new approach was undertaken. The old Target brand was retired (though it’s been brought back in recent years to offer up novelisations of new and classic stories in trade dress and presentation reminiscent of the classic Target line), and in early 1991 Virgin inaugurated The New Adventures, a novel series which would continue the adventures of the Seventh Doctor after the end of season 26.

Eventually, The New Adventures would evolve into a somewhat edgier, more teen and adult-oriented take on Doctor Who – in keeping with the fact that, what with the show being off the air, the fandom was aging a tad. Here in 1991, though, they can’t have gone too far down that path yet. By the time Time Lord came out, only about four New Adventures had been published – each of them part of the ongoing Timewyrm plotline.

In fact, if fandom wikis have not steered me wrong, the fourth and final Timewyrm novel was published on the very same day that Time Lord first graced bookshop shelves. That may have been a mistake. Any Doctor Who fan already hooked on Virgin’s offerings who was trying to conserve their pocket money – which would account for a good chunk of the younger end of the Virgin Books audience – would probably prioritise getting the end of the Timewyrm saga over Time Lord.

That said, the timing might not have been 100% in Target/Virgin’s fans. In the mid-1980s, FASA had the Doctor Who RPG licence, and put out a game which was largely along the crunchy lines of RPGs of the era. (The system drew a lot on their Star Trek system, which I suppose makes sense – if you are simultaneously making the RPG of American television’s most significant science fiction series on the one hand, and the RPG of British TV’s most significant science fiction series not to feature Servalan on the other, you may as well play on that a little.)

The book itself is presented a little strangely. The text is quite small – in some sections, very small. It’s not as eye-strainingly tiny as the text in the original Chivalry & Sorcery rulebook, but it’s still unusually dense. It is hard to avoid the impression that it’s been shrunk down to fit a certain page count and a smaller format than hoped-for. The authors are Ian Marsh and Peter Darvill-Evans, the latter of whom was the author of such Fighting Fantasy books as Beneath Nightmare Castle and Portal of Evil; I have to wonder whether they were expecting to be able to produce a full-sized RPG rulebook, or perhaps a boxed set, and then had to reformat for a trade paperback in a hurry.

On top of that, it very much goes out of its way to try and be both an introduction to Doctor Who for RPG players who’ve not seen the show before, and an introduction to RPGs by Doctor Who fans who are unaware of the format. There are upsides and downsides to the latter approach; I’ll tackle the negative aspects first. There’s a lot of waffle in here which could have been cut back on massively had Marsh and Darvill-Evans assumed either that a) anyone coming to the book was almost certainly going to be a Doctor Who fan, but somewhat less likely to be an RPG player, or b) anyone picking up the book was probably already keen on RPGs, but might not know about Doctor Who.

It was always a pretty long shot that someone interested in neither subject would give the book a chance, and you could probably make a shrewd guess whether a) or b) was more likely based on the intended distribution channels, form factor, and overall marketing plan applied to the book. If it’s going to be a trade paperback sold in bookshops next to Target novelisations and New Adventures volumes, you’re going to snag people who already know Doctor Who but might not know RPGs, and if it’s going to have a similar size factor to standard RPG rulebooks or boxed sets and get sold through RPG distribution channels, the reverse applies.

Whilst in theory trying to be welcoming to two distinct flavours of newbies at once is the kind and welcoming thing to do, in practice – at least here – it turns into two distinct flavours of hand-holding and over-explanation. For instance, I don’t think even people new to the show really needed to know about stuff like John Nathan-Turner resigning as producer in 1990, when it became apparent that it wasn’t going to be back on television for a good long while; that’s the sort of behind the scene detail which very enthusiastic fans love hearing about, but has absolutely no in-character bearing on any stories being told in the Doctor Who universe and has no real place in a basic introduction to the concept to newcomers.

Indeed, a tendency to provide a little too much matertial runs through the book. Some sixteen pages are dedicated to The Necromancers, a Doctor Who short story which could have happily been mostly cut – it’s meant to give newcomers an idea of what Who stories are like, but it’s an inelegant way to do it. Again, the first draft may well have been even longer – the last five pages of the story consist not of a fully written-out tale, but notes on where the plot goes from there printed in teeny-tiny text, which suggests that something on the scale of a novella ended up getting cut from here for space reasons.

Even more bothersome is The Templar Throne, the sample scenario offered to let beginner referees kick off their games. It’s not that it’s a bad scenario so much as it’s an extremely long one – so much information is crammed into the write-up that it would be extremely challenging for a new referee to try and digest all of that before running it. As a stand-alone adventure product, it would have been fine – as a a beginner adventure for new referees, it’s too much, and eventually Ian Marsh must have realised it was too much – when he released the game online as freeware, the PDF would not include The Templar Treasure, swapping it out for the much more manageable Curse of the Cyclops.

So much for the downsides of the game’s approach: what of the upsides? Well, in endeavouring to provide as comprehensive an overview of the Doctor Who universe as possible, Marsh and Darvill-Evans end up providing the reader with an absolute ton of gameable material – including stats for all seven canonical incarnations of the Doctor to that point, and almost all of his companions (plus regular supporting characters like the Brigadier), and a large number of foes.

Some of the decisions made here prioritise fidelity to canon over roleplaying opportunities. Two characters often regarded as compainions, Katarina and Sara Kingdom, for instance, are left out because they only travel with the Doctor very briefly and die almost as soon as they are introduced. (In fact, they both get killed off in the same story – The Daleks’ Master Plan, which was a bit of a bloodbath.) This shows a lack of imagination – why shouldn’t people in a roleplaying campaign be able to explore alternative possibilities, where Katarina or Sara survived? A universe as accommodating of alternate timelines as Doctor Who should surely have room for this.

Likewise, the game generally assumes that companions will be used with the Doctors they travelled with – no having Ian and Barbara meeting up with the Sixth Doctor for a little trip, for instance. If you are used to the current state of Doctor Who ancillary canon and fanfic, this seems absolutely absurd – tie-in novels and audio dramas have made hay out of the idea of giving former companions a chance to encounter Doctors other than the ones we are used to them seeing with.

However, Time Lord is a product of the early wilderness years; whilst The New Adventures would go on to become the Big Bang of such ancillary canon, it hadn’t got there yet, and the writers may well have held out hope that the show was just on another hiatus like the 1985 one and would come back in 1991 or 1992. You don’t even stats here for Bernice Summerfield – a companion which would be introduced during the New Adventures and would become a popular feature of them – because she hasn’t debuted in the New Adventures yet.

Still, the deep bench of material to work with is appreciated, particularly in the light of other decisions the book makes. When it comes to designing a game approachable to Who fans who hadn’t necessarily played RPGs before, Marsh and Darvill-Evans decide to forego having a character creation and advancement system, reasoning that such things are a speed bump that get in the way of people sitting down and starting to play.

This earned the game a certain amount of frowns from the RPG fanbase back in the day – and, admittedly, one of the major problems of the Indiana Jones RPG which TSR put out back in the 1980s is that it had no character generation system, and only a limited pool of pregens. Here, however, you have literal dozens of pregenerated characters, and chances are if you want to play a Doctor Who RPG, it’s probably because you want to play through a Doctor Who adventure. The nature of the series is such that it’s very, very closely tied to the Doctor and those in the Doctor’s immediate penumbra, and it’d be quite hard to cook up an alternate party of time adventurers whose exploits would feel especially Doctor Who-like.

There is a brief character generation system here – but it’s tucked away in an appendix and calibrated for statting up yourself as a companion, using little tests like arm-wrestling the referee to set your Strength score and the like. (Early editions of Villains & Vigilantes did something similar.) Marsh would later concede that the lack of a full character generation system was partially down to the aforementioned desire to minimise time between people picking up the book and people playing a game, partially due to space constraints, and partially because he had no idea how to devise one. In the freeware release a more fleshed-out creation process is offered, but it doesn’t provide guidelines on making your own Time Lord, just companions; various other fan-penned materials have filled that gap if you want to have your own not-Doctor, or an Nth Doctor of your own devising who differs from one of the existing regenerations covered by the game. (You could probably LARP an Iris Wildthyme adventure perfectly well by going on a pub crawl with Katy Manning.)

Pregen characters are a no-brainer in RPG starter sets these days, but it’s still somewhat rare outside of indie RPGs and one-page games designed to be played as one-shots to have no experience system at all in a game… but why is that? Why should we start out with characters who aren’t quite ready for the sort of adventures which will form the backbone of a campaign, and finish up too powerful for them, when we can begin play with characters who are already as competent as they need to be to fill their niche and don’t need to get radically more competent? This sort of questioning of the traditional structure of tabletop RPGs is widespread these days, but in 1991 this was pretty cutting-edge stuff.

The part of the game which is furthest ahead of its time, though, is the resolution system. This works on the basis of a simple stat plus skill vs. difficulty dice roll, but with some interesting wrinkles; if your stat plus skill score is greater than the difficulty of the task, then you simply succeed with no roll needed, if your stat plus skill is equal to or greater then you have to roll to “beat the difference” – you roll 2D6, you subtract the lower number from the higher, and your total needs to be bigger than the gap between your stat plus skill and the difficulty total. (So if your stat plus skill is equal to the difficulty, you need to simply not roll doubles – since doubles come out to 0 – whereas if your stat plus skill is 1 less than the difficulty you need to roll a 2 or more, and so on.)

This has a number of consequences. The range of rolls you can get is comparatively tight, but always positive – you can get 0-5, and you have a 1/6 chance of getting 0, 5/18 chance of getting 1, 2/9 chance of getting 2, 1/6 chance of getting 3, 1/9 chance of getting 4, and 1/18 chance of getting 5. That translates to a 5/6 chance of beating a difference of 0, 5/9 chance of beating a difference of 1, 1/3 chance of beating a difference of 2, 1/6 chance of beating a difference of 3, and a 1/18 chance of beating a difference of 4 – and you can’t beat a difference of 5 at all.

Difficulties go up to 10, stats are calibrated around “average human” corresponding to 3 in a statistic, and skills tend to have 1-2 points in them; novice referees are encouraged to use a default difficulty of 5 if they are struggling to judge how tough a task should be, which is at a level where most characters will need to roll to accomplish them but won’t have awful odds, and if a task happens to fall directly within someone’s specialist wheelhouse they’ll be able to simply beat them by default, and characters will be able to accomplish even unusually difficult tasks within their personal area of expertise more often than not. It’s when tasks are either well outside someone’s area of competence or are painfully difficult that they become flat-out impossible.

This inherently nudges the game towards a very modern “only roll when it’s interesting” space – if a task is minor enough that it’d be silly to throw obstacles in the players’ way or absurd enough that it would break the parameters of the fiction to pretend a character could succeed at it, Time Lord tells you that you don’t have to roll and can just move swiftly on, and keeps dice rolls for tasks in that sweet spot where there’s some form of tension. Marsh and Darvill-Evans suggest that the referee should keep difficulties secret and ask people to roll anyway to maintain tension, which perhaps suggests that they didn’t quite realise how clever their own system was at speeding things up. Nonetheless, Marsh’s designer’s notes make it clear that he was designing from a basis of assumed competence of PCs from the start, which is a fair ways ahead of where much of the field was at the time.

Though some magazines and fanzines put out material for Time Lord, and a somewhat enthusiastic fanbase seems to exist – I’ve found more evidence of a dedicated core of Time Lord players than I have for, say, Principia Malefex or Tales of Gargentihr – Virgin just sort of shunted the book out there and didn’t really support it that much after that. When the Doctor Who TV movie happened in 1996, BBC Books decided to end Virgin’s licence and take the publication of Doctor Who novels back in-house; the focus of the ancillary canon there shifted to the BBC Books novel range, which toned down some of the more adult tones of the New Adventures line, and to the audio drama line established by Big Finish. The New Adventures wrapped up in 1997 – and with it, any hope of Virgin giving the game a big push and some support material evaporated. It was around then that Ian Marsh put it out as freeware. (Marsh’s main impact on the game industry these days is as a purveyor of big titty catgirl miniatures.)

The current Doctor Who RPG from Cubicle 7 uses an entirely new rules set – the Vortex System – and they have also put out a version using the 5E D&D rules entitled Doctors & Daleks. The latter would seem to be an especially poor fit for the style of the TV show; I haven’t experienced the Vortex System, but to my mind it would need to do a lot to manage to be as simple and well-suited to the sort of narrative logic the TV show exhibits as the Time Lord system. It’s a gem of a resolution system buried in a game which has some shaky aspects to its implementation; perhaps the downfall of Time Lord is that it’s incredibly anxious to try and provide something accessible both to people new to RPGs and new to Doctor Who, but it would probably sing best in the hands of a playing group reasonably experienced in both. The overlap in the Venn diagram is probably more than enough to support this.